Tesla Cybertruck VIN Exploder Lets You See Major Options Ahead Of Release

esla fans eagerly await the Cybertruck's delivery event scheduled for November 30. The date suggests that this will follow in the footsteps of the Tesla Semi, whose delivery event took place last year on December 1. Especially as Elon Musk complained about the intricate manufacturing process and all the difficulties ramping up production, I don't expect many Cybertruck pickups to find their owners next month. After all, the Tesla Semi has not entered series production one year later.



Although we're only six weeks away from the big moment, Tesla is still not offering any technical data about the (already) legendary electric pickup. The Tesla community has discovered many details using forensic means, including measurements done with a measuring tape. This makes many wonder if Tesla has something to hide or if these specifications are still not finalized.



BREAKING: Official Cybertruck VIN decoder is live!



Link: https://t.co/Ldc3pMMJDI pic.twitter.com/JnbmAVS7bt — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) October 20, 2023





