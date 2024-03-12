Tesla Cybertruck Workers Told To Not Report To Work For Next 3 Days

The Tesla Cybertruck is arguably the most controversial new vehicle on the market–five years after it was initially shown to the public in prototype form. Some love it, others hate it, but one thing is clear: you’ll be noticed on the road if you happen to be inside a Cybertruck. It’s an attention-grabbing machine, and its sales success has so far been undeniable. It managed to climb to the top of the best-selling electric pickups chart in the second quarter in the United States, surpassing the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning, both of which have been on sale for longer.



