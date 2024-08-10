Tesla DROPS THEIR UNDERWEAR AGAIN! 0% For Up To SEVENTY-TWO MONTHS?

Today, Tesla made a significant announcement designed to bolster its market position and consumer appeal, especially in the competitive EV market: it is now offering a 0% APR financing option for new Model 3 and Model Y purchases in the U.S. This special financing is available for loans up to 72 months, provided buyers also invest in Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability alongside their vehicle. This move effectively removes the financial burden of interest, potentially making Tesla's vehicles more accessible and appealing to a broader audience, especially those wary of high-interest rates on car loans.



The introduction of 0% APR financing, coupled with the requirement to purchase FSD, is a strategic play by Tesla. It not only aims to increase vehicle sales but also accelerates the adoption of Tesla's autonomous driving technology. This bundling strategy could be seen as Tesla's way to fund its ambitious FSD development through increased sales, while also making the technology more pervasive in its fleet, thereby enhancing real-world data collection for further refinements in autonomous driving software.



This financing offer, when combined with the potential $7,500 federal tax credit for eligible buyers, significantly reduces the out-of-pocket expense over the life of the loan, making Tesla's vehicles more economically viable against competitors. This initiative reflects Tesla's ongoing strategy to use financial incentives as a lever to maintain sales momentum, especially in a market where interest rates have been a point of contention for potential buyers.





