Tesla Dashes Hopes Of Affordable EVs With New Massive Price Increases

Elon Musk recently noted that Tesla and SpaceX are seeing significant inflation pressure in raw materials and logistics. This is quite understandable, especially considering the ongoing war in Ukraine and the sanctions being imposed on Russian commodities. The price of Tesla’s current vehicle lineup appears to have been adjusted accordingly to correspond to these pressures. Fresh off a recent price adjustment for the Model 3 and Model Y in the US and China, Tesla has now implemented an even more substantial round of price increases for its vehicle offerings. But this time around, the adjustments affected the company’s entire vehicle lineup, from the base Model 3 RWD to the top-tier Model X Plaid. The price increases varied as well, with some being as low as $2,000 to others being as large as $12,500.



