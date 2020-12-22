Tesla Declared "Stock Of The Year" By Financial Media Outlet The Street

Tesla has received much acclaim this year, thanks in no small part to milestones upon milestones that it met in the middle of a literal pandemic. And with these accomplishments in mind, TSLA has recently been hailed by finance media outlet The Street as its undisputed “Stock of the Year” for 2020.

As noted by Rob Maurer, YouTube and podcast host of Tesla Daily, the electric car maker captured the attention of the world with its insane rise of over 700% year-to-date. But what’s even more remarkable is that if one were to start from June 2019, when the electric car maker experienced fresh lows, TSLA stock has actually increased 19-fold. In comparison, the S&P 500 has shown an increase of 15% year-to-date.