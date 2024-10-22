Tesla Delays Cybertruck Battery Extender Because It Doesn't Really Work

Tesla has further delayed production of Cybertruck’s range extender and reduced the range that it will add to the electric pickup truck.

When Tesla unveiled the production version of the Cybertruck last year, there were two main disappointments: the price and the range.



Tesla has missed on pricing with new vehicle programs before, and inflation has been exceptionally high in the few years between the original unveiling and pricing of the Cybertruck in 2019 and its start of production last year.