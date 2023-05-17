Tesla Delays Roadster Again - Risks Design Being Dated Upon Release

Tesla is planning to finish the design and engineering of the next-generation Tesla Roadster by the end of this year and “hopefully” put the vehicle into production next year, according to CEO Elon Musk at Tesla’s shareholder meeting today.
 
The next-generation Roadster was originally announced by surprise in 2017 at the Tesla Semi Unveiling event. At the time, Tesla said that the car would “smack down” all gasoline-powered cars with its superior performance.
 
It’s promised to do 0-60 in 1.9 seconds, a quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, and have a top speed of 250+ miles per hour and a 200-kWh battery. At the time, we broke down whether these numbers were possible in a speculative technical analysis.


