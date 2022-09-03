Tesla Delivers $131,000 Model X Plaid With Mismatched Tires And Loads Of Defects

Getting delivery of your new ride should be a very rewarding experience – especially if it is a Tesla Model X Plaid worth $131,190 – but things didn’t turn out that well for Ethan Joseph. After patiently waiting for months since his initial order back in August 2021, Ethan was forced to reject the delivery of his Model X in March 2022 due to several quality control issues and most importantly safety concerns, which included a set of mismatched tires. Ethan, or @EZbroni on Twitter, shared his experience on social media with the mismatched tires going viral. The Model X Plaid was fitted with Michelin Latitude Sport 3 summer tires measuring 255/45R20 at the front and with a completely different set of Continental CrossContact LX Sport touring all-season tires measuring 275/45R20 at the back.



