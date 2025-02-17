Tesla Delivers Preowned Model Y With Scratches, Stains And A Screw In The Tire

You can't expect everything to be perfect when you buy a pre-used car, even if you do buy it straight from the carmaker itself. But getting a stained headliner, cigarette burns, dings in the paint, and a huge screw in a tire is definitely something that would make anyone return the vehicle and go home. However, this customer was told that Tesla would not accept the return. Buying a pre-used car, be it a Volkswagen, a Mercedes-Benz, or a Tesla, can be tricky. A Tesla customer found out the hard way. Furious because the automaker "failed to deliver what I paid for," he shared his experience with a pre-used Model Y on the internet. He finally got the Model Y with FSD, which he had been dreaming about for quite some time. At first, he thought it was a good deal, but little did he know that he would instantly regret the purchase.



