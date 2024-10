Tesla has discontinued the cheapest version of its most affordable electric vehicle, most likely due to the increased tariffs on Chinese-made EVs and batteries that went into effect on September 27.

The Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, which is powered by a Chinese-made lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, is no longer available to order on the American automaker’s website in the United States as of yesterday, according to several Tesla enthusiasts who noticed the change yesterday.