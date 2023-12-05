Tesla Discontinues Right Hand Drive Versions Of Model S And Model X

Tesla reservation holders in right-hand-drive markets are in for a brutal awakening as Tesla announced the cancellation of the RHD Model S and Model X. Customers in Japan and the UK will still receive the Model S and Model X but in the LHD variant.
 
The Tesla Model S and Model X received several updates in the past two years, but the refreshed models are far from being a success story. Starting their career with the controversy surrounding the yoke steering, they were later impossible to get outside the United States. A recent update brought the Hardware 4 computer, another controversial feature still missing software support.


