Tesla Discounts Older Used Model Ys To Under $30,000

Another day, another price drop for Tesla's flagship models. It seems like it wasn't that long ago that Teslas were seen as a premium vehicle selling at a premium price. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average price for an EV right now is around $55,614, and if you take a look at the car locator on the Tesla website, you can find several Model Ys selling for more than $20k below that price. These listings are specifically for the older Model Ys, that is, the ones released before the latest facelift. If you want the newest model, the MSRP sits at around sixty grand. Or around twice what you could be spending on a new, but slightly out-of-date model. So this begs a few questions: why are they practically giving these things away, and is it worth the money? Let's dig in.



