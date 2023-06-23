Tesla Discounts Some Models Up To $10,000 in Second Quarter Sales Push

In an effort to boost electric vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2023, Tesla increased discounts on some of the models in the existing inventory in the United States and Canada.

The promotions were already pretty decent before - up to $7,500 and three years of free Supercharging on the Model S/Model X and a few thousand dollar discount plus three months of free Supercharging on the Model 3.

The main requirement was to select a new car from the existing inventory and take delivery by June 30.

According to Drive Tesla Canada, the discounts increased compared to a week ago and now are as high as over $10,000 in the US. One Tesla Model S Plaid unit was offered for $10,840 less than a custom build, according to the article. In the case of the Model X, the maximum difference was $10,790.





