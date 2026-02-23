Tesla Dominates 2026 JD Power EV Ownership Satisfaction Study

While the EV market has experienced significant volatility during the past year, owner sentiment has never been stronger. According to the JD Power 2026 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, released today, overall satisfaction among current battery electric vehicle (BEV) owners is at its highest level since the study’s inception in 2021. Notably, nearly all owners of new BEVs (96%) say they would consider purchasing or leasing another BEV for their next vehicle. “EV market share has declined sharply following the discontinuation of the federal tax credit program in September 2025, but that dip belies steadily growing customer satisfaction among owners of new EVs,” said Brent Gruber, executive director of the EV practice at JD Power. “Improvements in battery technology, charging infrastructure and overall vehicle performance have driven customer satisfaction to its highest level ever. What’s more, the vast majority of current EV owners say they will consider purchasing another EV for their next vehicle, regardless of whether they benefited from the now-expired federal tax credit.” Following are some key findings of the 2026 study:







Premium BEVs see more pronounced quality improvements: While total problems experienced by owners improves among both premium and mass market BEVs, the premium segment sees an improvement of 15.9 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) year over year to 75.0 PP100, marking the best quality performance for the segment in the current iteration of the study. This is driven by improvements in squeaks/rattles inside the vehicle, as well as fewer problems with driver assistance and excessive noises from outside the vehicle. By comparison, total problems among mass market BEVs is 92.2 PP100. Public charging satisfaction climbs to new highs: The availability of public charging is by far the most improved index factor in both premium and mass market BEV segments. Satisfaction among premium BEV owners is 652 (on a 1,000-point scale) and 511 among mass market owners, up 101 and 115 points, respectively, year over year. The continued growth of publicly available chargers and opening of the Tesla Supercharger network have notably improved satisfaction among mass market BEV owners during the past several years. Furthermore, satisfaction among Tesla owners is rebounding as they adapt to the expanded access of the charging network.Premium BEVs see more pronounced quality improvements: While total problems experienced by owners improves among both premium and mass market BEVs, the premium segment sees an improvement of 15.9 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) year over year to 75.0 PP100, marking the best quality performance for the segment in the current iteration of the study. This is driven by improvements in squeaks/rattles inside the vehicle, as well as fewer problems with driver assistance and excessive noises from outside the vehicle. By comparison, total problems among mass market BEVs is 92.2 PP100. BEVs continue to have higher satisfaction than plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs): Overall satisfaction continues to be higher among BEV owners in both the premium (786) and mass market (727) segments versus comparable PHEV owners, particularly when it comes to satisfaction with the cost of ownership. Premium BEVs score 114 points higher than premium PHEVs in this area, while mass market BEVs outperform their PHEV counterparts by 117 points. Although PHEVs benefit from improved battery performance compared with traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, they still carry the maintenance requirements of an internal combustion engine—cost and service needs that BEVs are able to avoid entirely. STUDY RANKINGS



Tesla Model 3 ranks highest overall and highest in the premium BEV segment with a score of 804. Tesla Model Y (797) ranks second and BMW i4(795) ranks third. Ford Mustang Mach-E ranks highest in the mass market BEV segment with a score of 760. Hyundai IONIQ 6 (748) ranks second and Kia EV9 (745) ranks third.



There are nine award-eligible models in the premium segment and nine award-eligible models in the mass market segment. Satisfaction among owners of premium BEVs averages 786, up from 756 last year, while satisfaction among owners of mass market BEVs averages 727, versus 725 in 2025. No models were award-eligible in the PHEV segments; however, the average overall owner satisfaction score for premium PHEVs is 756, up from 741 in 2025 and the average overall satisfaction score for mass market PHEVs is 658, up from 632 last year. The U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, now in its sixth year, focuses on the crucial first year of ownership. The overall EVX Ownership Index score measures electric vehicle owner satisfaction in both premium and mass market segments. The 2026 study includes 10 factors (in alphabetical order): accuracy of stated battery range; availability of public charging stations; battery range; cost of ownership; driving enjoyment; ease of charging at home; interior and exterior styling; safety and technology features; service experience; and vehicle quality and reliability. The study is conducted in collaboration with PlugShare, the leading EV driver app maker and research firm. This study sets the standard for benchmarking satisfaction with the critical attributes that affect the total or overall EV ownership experience for both BEV and PHEV vehicles. Survey respondents for the 2026 study include 5,741 owners of 2025 and 2026 model-year BEVs and PHEVs. The study was fielded from August through December 2025.



