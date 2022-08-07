Tesla Dominates BEV And Premium Car Sales In The USA January-May 2022

When it comes to the premium/luxury brands, according to the report, Tesla is not only #1, but it has now a pretty significant advantage and a strong growth rate. Other brands (aside from Genesis, which is a smaller player), noted a decrease in sales.



Premium brand registrations in the US - January-May 2022:



Tesla: 179,574 (up 66%)

BMW: 133,209 (down 11%), including 1,211 BEVs

Lexus: 112,296 (down 19%)

Mercedes-Benz: 110,584 (down 17%), including 3,250 EQS

Audi: 67,986 (down 35%), including 6,617 BEVs



New registration car numbers indicate that Tesla has strengthened its position in the all-electric car segment, as well as among premium/luxury brands in the US.



According to the latest registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), for the first five months of 2022, new Tesla registrations increased by 66% year-over-year to 179,574.

Registration data lag behind sales, by at least several weeks, but can be used as a proxy of sales, especially because not all numbers are publicly available (specifically on a monthly basis).

The Tesla Model Y was the most popular electric model through the end of May with 82,880 registrations, noticeably ahead of the Tesla Model 3 (74,092). The third most popular BEV happens to be the Ford Mustang Mach-E (15,491).

However, when it comes to the top manufacturers, Ford is third (17,409), noticeably behind the Hyundai Motor Group with 27,746 units.



Full details at the link...





