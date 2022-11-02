Tesla Door Handles Are Freezing Shut Leaving Drivers Stranded

As scientists inch ever closer to unlocking the secrets of nuclear fusion, others are being locked out of their Teslas because of frozen door handles. The humble door handle has been with us for at least 5,000 years and has featured on cars for over a century, but Tesla Model 3 and Model Y owners are being flummoxed by the most basic of elements. Tesla might be fighting bigger battles at the moment, but this one is relatively pressing as a frozen door handle can quite simply leave owners out in the cold. Fortunately, the solution is relatively simple. The internet, never a place to let a man suffer alone, has also come to the rescue with a handful of tutorials on how to remove ice from a frozen door handle.



