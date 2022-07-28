Tesla Downgrades Owner's Model S Range Then Holds It Hostage Until The Internet Finds Out

When Tesla released the Model S it debuted a lot of cool features and technology that have spread across the automotive landscape. One of those features, over-the-air updates, allows the manufacturer to improve, and in some cases worsen a vehicle’s features. That’s what reportedly just took place when Tesla disabled some 80 miles (about 129 km) of range and told a customer that to get it back, they’d need to pony up $4,500. Then the internet found out. Right off of the top, it’s no secret that Tesla will disable features before reselling a used vehicle that’s traded into it. While that might sound shady it’s within their right to do so. What isn’t so common is the situation that led to one owner walking out of his house one day to find his Model S with 80 miles less range than just a few minutes previous.



Read Article