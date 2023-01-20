Tesla Driver Still A Fan After Autopilot Crash

Tesla driver Dave Key was quick to defend the electric-car maker's self-driving software even years after he got into an accident using its driver-assist feature, Autopilot, according to a recent report from The New York Times.

The 69-year-old former software entrepreneur told the publication that despite the accident he believes Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving beta software has the potential to save lives, adding that even deadly crashes shouldn't detract from the broader vision of autonomous vehicles.

"As a society, we choose the path to save the most lives," he told The New York Times.