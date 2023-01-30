Tesla Driver That Plunged Off California Cliff Arrested And Put In Jail

The driver of the ill-fated Tesla Model Y that plunged off a cliff earlier this month has been booked into jail. The man was released from the hospital and jailed over suspicions of attempted murder and child abuse. Earlier the month, the electric vehicle community was shocked after reports emerged that a Tesla had plunged 250 feet down Devil’s Slide in California. The aftermath of the crash was grisly, but rescuers quickly realized that all the vehicle’s occupants — a family of four — survived. Rescuers noted that the survival of the family was nothing short of a miracle, as others who had fallen off the cliff were not so lucky. Two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, survived with mild to moderate injuries. The Tesla’s driver, Dharmesh Patel, and his wife, Neha, were airlifted from the site with more severe injuries. But as rescuers and the internet celebrated the survival of the family, disturbing details emerged. As evidence was collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe that the incident was an intentional act.



