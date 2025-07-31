Tesla Driver Turns On Self Driving Mode And Nearly Drowns

A Tesla driver recorded their vehicle nearly ending up in a pond while allegedly operating in Full Self-Driving mode. TikTok user Olivia G. (@oliviagg16) posted a clip that shows the EV headed directly to what appears to be a river. As the car barrels toward the water, the person sitting in the Tesla’s driver’s seat ends up tapping on the screen, bringing it to a halt. Olivia penned in a caption for her post: “The car didn’t stop until he took over and hit the brake. We were almost in the water,” she shared.
 
If nothing else, it’s a stark reminder that Full Self-Driving requires constant human monitoring and a willingness to intervene if things go south, just as Tesla itself requires. 


