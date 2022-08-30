Tesla Drivers In Norway Go On Hunger Strike Over Issues

Electric vehicles are taking Norway by storm, and the top-selling EV brand in the country has been Tesla year over year. However, that doesn't mean that its vehicles are without perceived problems, ones that some Norwegian Tesla owners say that they have been unable to remediate with Tesla directly. Some owners report that they are experiencing poor customer service, and others allege that they are ignored by the automaker with unkept promises of return phone calls.

Now, a group of these owners are fed up and have begun seeking out an alternative means to get Tesla's attention. The latest? A hunger strike.



