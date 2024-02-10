Tesla Drivers Upset That Non Tesla Owners Struggle With Supercharging

As you probably know, Tesla Superchargers have started opening up to non-Tesla EVs like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevy Blazer EV. This means that owners of Ford, Rivian, and now General Motors vehicles are finally able to plug in (if they can get a NACS adapter, that is) at most charging stalls across the U.S. Sounds great, right? Well, yeah. It is. Tesla's Supercharging network is the most mature in the entire nation. Tesla owners are accustomed to a seamless charging experience—just back in, plug in, and juice up. But non-Tesla EVs? It might not be that simple. See, the charge ports on some other EVs are all over the place—front, back, right, left—you name it. That's causing a major headache as support for new manufacturers comes online and new Supercharger users try to figure out how to deal with Tesla's short Supercharger cables.



