Tesla Drops Model X And Model S Prices In China

With the Model 3 and Y continuing to dominate sales, Tesla has decided to give its premium models a small boost in China. Discounts equivalent to around $5,000 have now been applied to the Model S and X, per a new graphic posted by Tesla China. Prices for the Long Range variants of each now start at ¥773,900 ($106,690) and ¥863,900 ($119,097) respectively. Meanwhile, the Plaid versions of the S and X come in at ¥1,028,900 ($141,844) and ¥1,013,900 ($139,776). As well as the aforementioned discounts, Tesla also announced a string of new incentives for Model S and X buyers on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Buyers who refer someone else can now get points for free Supercharging. Meanwhile, the person referred can get three years of free supercharging and 90 days of Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) access.



