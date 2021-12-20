Tesla Drops Roadster Pricing And Ordering From Website

Tesla said back in 2017 when it unveiled the Roadster that it would go on sale in 2020. We’re now in 2021, the automotive industry is suffering setbacks, and the Roadster is model that Tesla has been delaying into uncertainty after it was clear the initial sales start deadline was going to be missed.



However, that has not stopped people from believing in Tesla and the promises that were made about the Roadster’s features and performance and put down $50,000 to secure one or as much as $250,000 for the limited edition Founders Series model. But now the manufacturer has removed Roadster pricing from the official page where you could order one and Electrek points out it is also no longer accepting reservations for the model.



