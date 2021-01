Gigafactory Shanghai was a big success story for Tesla in 2020.

After quickly managing to build the first phase in 2019, Tesla started production at the plant in 2020, and they managed to quickly ramp up production, resulting in the factory contributing more than 140,000 cars to Tesla’s record year.

It produced only Model 3 vehicles in 2020, but the automaker has now started Model Y production in anticipation for deliveries to start this month.