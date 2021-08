Tesla recently said that it has shifted its “export hub” from Fremont Factory to Gigafactory Shanghai, and Tesla’s July results in China are confirming that.



During Tesla’s Q2 2021 results last month, the automaker said that it is making Gigafactory Shanghai its “new primary vehicle export hub”:



“Due to strong U.S. demand and global average cost optimization, we have completed the transition of Gigafactory Shanghai as the primary vehicle export hub.”









