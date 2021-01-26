Tesla Earnings Call: What Are YOU Expecting?

Tesla ended the past year on a high note, with the electric car maker announcing that it had hit its ambitious, self-imposed target of producing and delivering half a million cars within 2020. With these results in mind, as well as the momentum of TSLA stock that it built up over the past quarters, expectations are high that Tesla’s numbers will be impressive this Q4 FY 2020 as well.

Analysts are expecting a notable rise in TSLA’s adjusted earnings per share on strong revenue growth compared to the year-ago quarter. Here’s a quick list of what the EV community may expect from Tesla’s Q4 FY 2020 earnings call.