Tesla Ecological Paradise Park Takes Shape In Texas

Tesla’s sprawling outdoor space, long teased by CEO Elon Musk, will have walking and biking trails, a riverfront boardwalk, fishing areas, a playground, and an orchard. According to the Travis County report obtained by Bloomberg, Tesla’s ecological paradise near Giga Texas will also have a sports complex with tennis courts, a baseball field, and a soccer pitch.

As per the Travis County submission, Tesla’s riverfront eco-park is estimated to benefit roughly 20,000 households in the area, weaving Tesla’s presence deeper into the local community. Tesla’s $5 billion-plus investment in Gigafactory Texas has already outpaced job creation goals, employing 21,191 workers in 2024—about half of whom call the county home.