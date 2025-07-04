Tesla Ecological Paradise Park Takes Shape In Texas

4/7/2025

Tesla’s ecological paradise near Giga Texas moves forward with detailed plans submitted to Travis County.

 
Tesla’s sprawling outdoor space, long teased by CEO Elon Musk, will have walking and biking trails, a riverfront boardwalk, fishing areas, a playground, and an orchard. According to the Travis County report obtained by Bloomberg, Tesla’s ecological paradise near Giga Texas will also have a sports complex with tennis courts, a baseball field, and a soccer pitch.
 
As per the Travis County submission, Tesla’s riverfront eco-park is estimated to benefit roughly 20,000 households in the area, weaving Tesla’s presence deeper into the local community. Tesla’s $5 billion-plus investment in Gigafactory Texas has already outpaced job creation goals, employing 21,191 workers in 2024—about half of whom call the county home.


