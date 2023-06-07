Tesla Electric Customers In Texas Are Making Up To $4500 A Month Selling Power Back To Grid

Tesla Electric customers in Texas are reporting making as much as $150 a day during the heat waves as Tesla’s virtual power plant is coming together with over 6MW of power.

Late last year, after gaining experience through its virtual power plants (VPPs), Tesla took things a step further with the launch of “Tesla Electric.”

Instead of reacting to specific “events” and providing services to your local electric utilities, as Tesla Powerwall owners have done in VPPs in California, Tesla Electric is actively and automatically buying and selling electricity for Tesla Powerwall owners – providing a buffer against peak prices.