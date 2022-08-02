Tesla Eliminated Steering Components During Chip Shortage And Told No One

There's no denying that Tesla's 2021 Q4 deliveries were impressive. It's part of the reason that the Texas-based automaker was able to turn a record-breaking profit, all while somehow mitigating the industry-wide global chip shortage. However, there's reason to believe that those profits may have come as the result of some compromises that could involve vehicle and passenger safety.

According to a report from CNBC, two Tesla employees and internal correspondence seen by the publication revealed that Tesla allegedly eliminated a redundant electronic control unit found in the steering racks of some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, in order to hit production targets near the end of last year's final quarter.



