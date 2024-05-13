Tesla Eliminates All But Three Jobs From US Career Site

On Wednesday, the electric-vehicle maker cut more than 3,400 job postings in North America to just three. The now axed roles, which were mostly in California, Texas, and Nevada, were listed on Tesla's official careers page as recently as Tuesday, Quartz reported. The apparent hiring freeze has come after one of Tesla's hardest quarters. The company went through a wave of layoffs, which CEO Elon Musk described as "hard core," and saw at least six executives leave. In a series of back-to-back blows, the company's first-quarter earnings missed estimates by nearly every measure, it recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks, and it entered a price war with Chinese EV rivals teaming up against the company.



