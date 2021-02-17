Tesla Embarrasses Mainstream Automakers By OWNING Almost 80% Of The EV Market In The US

Out of every 10 electric cars registered in the United States in 2020, nearly eight of them were built by Tesla. New data from Automotive News shows that Tesla owned 79% of the total EVs registered in the U.S. in 2020, leaving only 21% for the other manufacturers to divide up between themselves. This overwhelming domination is also followed by somewhat obvious premonition: Tesla’s four currently-offered electric cars made up four of the top five spots. With the Chevy Bolt EV taking third, the Model 3, Model Y, Model X, and Model S took first, second, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.



Read Article