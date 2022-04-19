Tesla Employees Visit Local High Schools To Assist Students In Creating Resumes To Company

Tesla employees recently visited Del Valle Independent School District (ISD) students for a resume building session in preparation for their future careers, including potential jobs at Giga Texas.

In 2021, Tesla and Del Valle ISD established a student training program for high schoolers interested in working at Gigafactory Texas. Tesla’s Austin-based factory is approximately five miles from the school district.

“I have so many opportunities here because of Tesla and so many of my classmates. It’s so close it’s hard not to be interested,” senior Tiffany Rojas told Spectrum News 1 earlier this month.