Tesla Enables Sentry Mode On Vehicles In Inventory To Catch Vandals

Tesla will do what it can to fight cases of vandalism at its facilities across the United States, with confirmation all cars at its showrooms will have Sentry Mode enabled. The effort comes amidst a growing spate of targeted attacks against Tesla models at home in the US and abroad, and the carmaker likely hopes it’ll help it catch anyone involved. Yesterday, a prominent American-based Tesla supporter and investor said that the carmaker should deploy 24-hour security guards “at all its showrooms and service centers in the US and Canada until things calm down.” Tesla head honcho Elon Musk quickly responded, stating that “Tesla has ramped up security and activated Sentry Mode on all vehicles at stores.”



