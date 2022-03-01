Tesla Encourages Employees To Fight California Proposal Taxing Solar Power Generation

Tesla is rallying its employees to fight back against California’s NEM 3.0 proposal that could potentially make its biggest solar market not viable.

NEM 3.0 is a controversial proposal from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) that would introduce some massive changes to net metering for solar customers of the three major electric utilities in the state.

The credit for energy that residential solar owners put back into the grid would be slashed to a wholesale rate of about $0.04 per kWh.