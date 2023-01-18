Tesla Engineer Testifies That Autopilot Demo Was Fudged

On December 10, 2021, we told our readers about a damning accusation against Tesla. The New York Times talked to 19 former employees and also people who still worked for the EV maker at the time. They said the video that Tesla promoted to demonstrate a Model X drove itself was staged. Fast forward to January 17, 2023, and now we have a formal statement that this was really the case.



Ashok Elluswamy made the confirmation. The executive has worked as the director of the Autopilot program since May 2019 and started at the company as a software engineer for the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in January 2014. When the video was released in 2016, he was already a veteran at the company.



