Yesterday we noted that in January-August 2022, some 458,786 new BEVs were registered in the US, including 298,383 Tesla, which means 65% share of the BEV segment.

According to the Automotive News Research & Data Center estimates, Tesla is also the top brand in the premium/luxury segment.