Tesla has officially entered the Indian market, nine years after CEO Elon Musk first teased the move. Nearly a decade later, Tesla’s global strength is faltering, with delivery numbers dropping everywhere, so entering the world’s fourth-largest car market makes sense.

However, with a small footprint, zero Superchargers and a luxury-priced Model Y, it will take some time until Tesla’s presence in India makes a dent in its global delivery figures.