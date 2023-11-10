Tesla Enters The Detailing Business Offering Custom Wraps

Tesla now offers a color wrap service through its shop, with seven exclusive colors available for $7,500 or $8,000, depending on the color. Many people expected the official wraps to be launched with the Cybertruck, but it looks like Tesla wanted to practice the technique before the pickup launches. Since we've seen the first Cybertruck prototypes wrapped in psychedelic camo, we predicted this would be a very popular option. After all, wrapping the stainless steel Cybertruck body is the only way you get a personalized color on the pickup truck. People absolutely want this, and detailing shops were undoubtedly planning to offer this service to the Cybertruck owners.



