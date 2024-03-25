Tesla Expands Cybertruck Color Options To 11 After Buyers Go Elsewhere To Make It Happen

Tesla is trying to do anything to outperform aftermarket experts who have been specializing in offering customization options for the Cybertruck. The automaker has come up with six new wrap colors, and this time, it seems that they finally nailed it! Tesla knows it has been trailing behind aftermarket shops that offer every wrap option one can think of, from the color-shifting spectrum wrap to the one mimicking the design of the DeLorean DMC-12 from the "Back to the Future" blockbuster. So it is now doing anything it can to try to close that gap and is rolling out six brand-new color wraps at once, finally offering the Cybertruck owners serious options for customization. There are now a total of 11 colors in the lineup with prices of either $6,000 or $6,500.



