It's no secret that the last month of each quarter is a very busy one at Tesla, and Q3 2022 makes no exception. Last week, a photo posted on social media by a Fremont Factory employee revealed the extent of the end-quarter push at Tesla's main US plant. More specifically, it showed a packed employee parking lot at 4 o'clock in the morning. Earlier this month, it emerged that Tesla moved back sales employees that it had sent to service in order to manage the end-of-quarter push.



