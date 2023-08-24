Tesla Expects Model 3 Highland Sales To Be Explosive

Although no new Tesla Model 3 prototypes have been spotted recently in the US, tests continue in China, where locals started noticing the camouflaged Model 3 in increased numbers. A batch of Tesla Model 3 Highland prototypes was recently spotted undergoing high-temperature testing in Xianjing, China. According to a report by the local news website 36kr, trial production is already in full swing at Giga Shanghai, with the first deliveries reportedly planned to start next month. The picture of the cars lined up for testing was shared on Chinese social media networks, revealing that the prototypes feature a round steering wheel. This was unexpected for local Tesla fans, as many Chinese sources talk about it as if it were breaking news. In the US, we've already seen many Model 3 refresh prototypes, and every single one of them had a regular steering wheel.



