Tesla Eyes Entry Into The Lithium Mining Business

Elon Musk announced that Tesla “might actually have to get into the mining and refining” of lithium due to recent price increases to “insane levels”.

What is strange is that he previously announced two years ago that Tesla would get into the lithium mining business.

At Tesla’s Battery Day event in 2020, the automaker announced that it is getting into the mining business – starting with buying lithium claims on 10,000 acres in Nevada.

However, almost two years later, Tesla has yet to do anything with this claim or a new lithium mining technology announced at the same event.