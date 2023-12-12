Tesla Faces Fine After Worker Gets Stuck In A Model Y

Tesla could be fined a total of $38,000 after an employee sustained serious injuries at its Fremont factory earlier this year while working on a Model Y.



Documents obtained by Bloomberg from a California Public Records Act request reveal that Tesla had failed to ensure that power was cut to a conveyor belt as workers performed quality inspections. In April, a female worker got stuck in the Model Y after its door hit a fixed vertical gate at the factory. The documents do not specify the injuries that the woman sustained other than describing them as “serious.”









