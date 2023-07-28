Tesla Faces Model T Moment - Dominate With Sheer Profit Or High Volume?

Where Tesla sits right now reminds Ford CEO Jim Farley a lot of the early days of his own auto company.

Tesla has obviously found success — but this moment in particular could be difficult for the EV market leader given the ongoing price war it started, Farley said on an episode of the Fully Charged podcast published in June.

"I think this is really one of Tesla's most challenging moments," Farley told host Robert Llewellyn. "They got through Model 3 and Model Y commercialization in the plant and scaling production. The next big test turns out to be their heavy discounting to stimulate demand, which is a sugar high, and it continues to deteriorate the elasticity."