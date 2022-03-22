Tesla Fails Miserably In New Road To Zero Emissions Study

Tech companies have talked up their climate pledges. A new report from corporate accountability non-profit As You Sow shows some are for real and some falling behind. The group found Tesla — which claims its mission is to "accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy" — is making the slowest progress to reach net zero emissions. Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet, on the other hand, are amongst the leaders in the tech industry. Thursday’s report, titled “Road to Zero Emissions,” evaluated 55 large global companies in tech and other sectors on whether their climate efforts align with the Paris Agreement goals. The world's main climate pact has set out a stretch goal of limiting global warming to within 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial temperatures. To stabilize the climate at that level requires the world to reach “net zero” emissions by 2050.



