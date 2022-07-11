Tesla Falls Just Behind Toyota And Mercedes In Best Global Brands 2022 Rankings

Anyone who takes the stock market as a reference for anything else other than share prices should learn two important lessons. One is how volatile it is: a company now worth billions may lose a lot of market cap with any bad news. The other is that other valuation methods often disagree with what stock prices are saying. A good example is the Best Global Brands 2022 Ranking, elaborated by Interbrand: Toyota beats Tesla in it.

To be honest, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz do that. They are the only automotive brands among the ten best ones in a ranking led by Apple. Toyota is the 6th, with a brand value of $59.757 billion. Mercedes-Benz is the 8th, with a brand worth $56.103 billion. Both presented a 10% growth compared to their brand values in 2021.


