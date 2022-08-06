Tesla Files Complaint Against California Agencys For Filing Lawsuits To Make Headlines

Tesla has filed a complaint against the California Office of Administrative Law (OAL) and the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), accusing the agencies of rushing to file lawsuits against businesses without conducting investigations. Tesla’s ten-page complaint was first seen by Reuters and stated that the OAL and DFEH adopted “underground regulations” that disregard basic requirements that need to be met before lawsuits can be filed in a justified manner. Tesla was accused in February of operating a racially segregated workplace at its Fremont Factory in Northern California, where African-American employees were harassed, discriminated against, and faced constant racial attacks on a somewhat daily basis.



