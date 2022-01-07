Tesla Files Paperwork To Add 500,000 More Square Feet To Texas Gigafactory

Tesla made sure to have plenty of extra space in Austin, Texas, for potential future expansion, which isn't the case with all of its factories. We figured the automaker would eventually add more floor space and facilities, but it appears it may happen much sooner than many anticipated. According to a recent report from Sawyer Merritt shared by Teslarati, Tesla has already filed the official permitting paperwork to expand the factory's footprint by another 500,000 square feet. This is interesting amid supply chain constraints, talk of Tesla's layoffs, and the fact that there's still work being completed on the existing structure, which is one of the largest in the world. The current footprint is ~4.33 million square feet, though the total floor space is much larger.



Read Article