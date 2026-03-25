Tesla Files Plans For Ecological Paradise At Terafab Factory Location

Agent009 submitted on 3/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:04:43 PM

Views : 326 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

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Tesla has filed new site plans with Travis County detailing a significant expansion of its Giga Texas campus, including the long-promised “ecological paradise” along the Colorado River and infrastructure for the recently announced Terafab North Campus.
 
The filings, which include a permit application for “Tesla North Campus” submitted to the Travis County Fire Marshal on March 13, reveal the scope of Tesla’s ambitions for a campus that already stretches across 2,500 acres in southeast Austin.


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Tesla Files Plans For Ecological Paradise At Terafab Factory Location

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